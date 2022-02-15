Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know on hopes of averting war

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting Germany’s chancellor on Tuesday after the Kremlin signaled that it was still possible for diplomacy to head off what Western officials have said could be an imminent invasion of Ukraine. Poland’s foreign minister is also meeting his Russian counterpart in Moscow. In another possible sign that the Kremlin would like to lower the temperature, Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases. But much remains unclear about Russia’s intentions and how the crisis over Ukraine will play out.