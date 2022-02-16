9 bodies found, 12 missing in fishing disaster off Canada

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Canadian rescuers have recovered more bodies from a Spanish fishing vessel that sank in rough seas off Newfoundland, bringing the confirmed death toll to nine. But the search for 12 missing sailors was called off Wednesday afternoon. A Canadian official said high winds and 10-metre seas impeded the effort amid dwindling hopes of finding any more survivors. The fishing boat Villa de Pitanxo sank early, tossing its 24 crew members into icy seas. Only three were rescued alive. Spain’s fishing minister is calling the sinking the “worst tragedy for our fishing fleet in 38 years.” Spanish lawmakers in Madrid held a minute of silence Wednesday for the victims. Fishing officials described the 50-meter (164-foot) fishing boat as modern and built to withstand harsh winter weather.