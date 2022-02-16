Death toll rises to 9 in fishing disaster off Newfoundland

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Canadian rescuers have located more bodies from a Spanish fishing vessel that sank in rough seas off Newfoundland, bringing the death toll to nine. A fleet of boats are still searching for the 12 crew members still missing in the eastern Atlantic after the ship went down early Tuesday. Spain’s fishing minister is calling the sinking the “worst tragedy for our fishing fleet in 38 years.” Spanish lawmakers in Madrid held a minute of silence Wednesday for the victims. Three fishermen were rescued alive in a lifeboat, including the captain and his nephew. Fishing officials described the 50-meter (164-foot) fishing boat as modern and built to withstand harsh winter weather.