DoorDash added users, surpassed sales forecasts in Q4

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

DoorDash has posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter thanks to its growing active-user base and an expansion of its delivery options. The San Francisco-based delivery company said its revenue grew 34% to $1.3 billion in the October-December period. That surpassed Wall Street’s forecast. DoorDash said its DashPass members __ who pay a monthly fee for unlimited free deliveries __ swelled to 10 million during the quarter, up from 9 million at the end of the third quarter. Total orders grew 35% to 369 million, also ahead of analysts’ expectations.