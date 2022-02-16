FAA head resigns after effort to rebuild agency’s reputation

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

The leader of the Federal Aviation Administration, Stephen Dickson, says he will resign at the end of March. Dickson said Wednesday that he wants to spend more time with his family. Dickson took over at the FAA in August 2019, when the agency was already under fire for what critics consider ineffective oversight of airplane maker Boeing. The FAA approved the Boeing 737 Max and didn’t ground the plane until it suffered two deadly crashes. Both happened before Dickson became administrator. More recently, the FAA has been swept up in a controversy over whether new high-speed wireless service causes radio interference with planes.