National Guard deploys for new emergency: Teacher shortages

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Dozens of National Guard Army and Air Force troops in New Mexico have been stepping in to fill a shortage of teachers in schools. It’s the only state in the U.S. calling on its national guard soldiers to put down mission briefs and pick up lesson plans. Roughly 80 service members have volunteered to work in schools. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says it’s a temporary measure as state officials work to bolster the number of teachers and school staff. The soldiers have gone through background checks and taken brief courses required for substitute teachers before entering the classrooms.