US stock indexes turn mixed following Fed meeting minutes

Stock indexes were mixed on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting showed policymakers discussing the possibility of a more aggressive pace of interest rate hikes as the central bank moves to fight inflation. The S&P 500 erased an early slide and was up 0.3%. The Nasdaq edged up 0.1% after having been down 1.5% in the early going. Treasury yields bounced around a bit as traders tried to parse the latest update from the Fed. The 10-year Treasury yield wound up back at 2.04%, where it was late Tueseday.