US stocks open lower, cooling off a day after broad rally

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, a day after a broad rally snapped a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% in the early going Wednesday. Technology companies did worse than the rest of the market, dragging the Nasdaq down 1.1%. Investors are keeping a close eye on the Russian troop buildup around Ukraine, and they’ve also got the Federal Reserve in focus. In the afternoon the Fed will release minutes from its latest policy meeting last month. Investors will be watching for clues about the next steps in raising interest rates to fight inflation. Crude oil prices rose 1.6%.