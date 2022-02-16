Wall Street points toward lower open on Ukraine uncertainty

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets drifted into negative territory in premarket trading Wednesday as officials from NATO and the West cast doubt on Russia’s claim to have removed some of its 150,000 troops amassed on the Ukraine border. Future contracts for the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 each slipped 0.4% before markets opened. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.3% in early trading, while Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were relatively flat. Analysts warned the tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border were far from resolved, and the situation remains volatile. Benchmarks finished higher in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China.