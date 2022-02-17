Philippines, like New Zealand, rejects Myanmar in trade pact

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines joins New Zealand in its decision to reject Myanmar under the world’s largest free trade pact that took effect this year. The decision comes after the Myanmar military’s seizure of power in 2021 sparked deadly violence and democratic setbacks. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr said Thursday that the Philippines will not accept Myanmar’s “instrument of ratification” of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. He was referring to the key document binding a country to the 15-nation free trade agreement which went into force in Jan. 1. Locsin has been one of the most vocal in the region in calling for a dialogue to resolve the yearlong crisis in Myanmar.