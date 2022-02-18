Global shares mixed as Ukraine tensions persist

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mixed as investors watch developments in the Ukraine. Benchmarks rose in London, Paris and Shanghai but fell in Hong Kong and Tokyo. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures were higher. Markets are unsettled by Russia’s buildup of troops near Ukraine, and U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday there was a high risk that Russia would invade the country. In New York, the S&P 500 fell 2.1%, its biggest drop in two weeks and the Nasdaq composite sank 2.9%. Investors have shifted money into low-risk U.S. government bonds, pushing yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.98%.