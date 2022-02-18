Nonprofits reveal $180M of recent MacKenzie Scott donations

By KRISTEN GRIFFITH of The Chronicle of Philanthropy

MacKenzie Scott, who has given at least $8 billion in the past two years to mostly small nonprofits that serve people in need, used to release posts on Medium about her gifts and who got them. Then Scott stopped naming names. She announced in December that more focus should be on the nonprofits. During the past month, half a dozen nonprofits have started to disclose donations they received from Scott in her latest round of giving, and they once again showed that Scott gives to causes that many of the ultrarich usually avoid, including organizations focused on suicide and drug addiction.