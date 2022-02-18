Stocks fall again, handing Wall Street another losing week

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Friday, leaving indexes with a second weekly loss in a row after another bout of turbulence shook markets. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7% and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%. Investors have been watching the latest developments in Ukraine, where Russia has been amassing troops on the border, as well as more corporate earnings reports. This week investors also received the latest confirmation from the Federal Reserve that it intends to move decisively to fight inflation with higher interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.93%.