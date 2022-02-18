Stocks open lower, headed for second straight weekly loss

The Associated Press

Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street Friday and are headed for their second weekly loss in a row after another bout of turbulence shook markets. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and was down 0.2% as investors keep an eye on the latest developments in Ukraine, where Russia has been amassing troops on the border, as well as more corporate earnings reports. This week investors also received the latest confirmation from the Federal Reserve that it intends to move decisively to fight inflation with higher interest rates. Roku dropped 21% after issuing a weak forecast. Bond yields fell.