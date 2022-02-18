US, Britain accuse Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has accused Russia of being responsible for cyberattacks targeting Ukraine’s defense ministry and major banks. The announcement was made by Anne Neuberger, the White House’s chief cyber official, who said the U.S. rapidly linked Tuesday’s attacks to Russian military intelligence officers. Britain joined the U.S. on Friday in blaming Russia. Neuberger said the attacks were of “limited impact” since Ukrainian officials were able to quickly get their networks back online, but it is possible that they were laying the groundwork for more destructive intrusions.