US stocks fall, heading for a second straight weekly loss

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes head for their second weekly loss in a row after another bout of turbulence shook markets. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq fell 1.4%. Investors have been watching the latest developments in Ukraine, where Russia has been amassing troops on the border, as well as more corporate earnings reports. This week investors also received the latest confirmation from the Federal Reserve that it intends to move decisively to fight inflation with higher interest rates.