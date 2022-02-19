China accused of failing to buy more Maine lobster

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s congressional leaders say China has failed to lived up to its promise to buy more lobster under a deal that eased a trade war under former President Donald Trump. Maine lobster industry exports were hurt by retaliatory Chinese tariffs in 2018 and the lawmakers say the Maine lobster industry failed to see substantial export gains after China committed to buying more U.S. goods. The sparring over lobster came as the U.S. trade representative accused Beijing of failing to carry out market-opening promises made when it joined the World Trade Organization. China rejected the accusations.