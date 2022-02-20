Survivor and body found on burning ferry off Greek island

By DEMETRIS NELLAS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek emergency workers have rescued a Belarussian truck driver from a burning ferry off the island of Corfu and found the body of another man as they combed the wreckage for missing passengers. The discoveries on Sunday left 10 people still unaccounted for. The truck driver made his way up to the rear deck on his own, and told rescue workers he heard other voices below. There were no further details about the victim, the first body recovered from the ship. One coast guard spokesman said rescue workers now have hopes of finding others still alive. The Italian-owned Euroferry Olympia, which was carrying more than 290 passengers and crew, caught fire Friday after it left a Greek port.