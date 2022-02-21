Biden agency vacancies to drag on White House priorities

By FATIMA HUSSEIN, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, HOPE YEN and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vacant high-ranking positions across the executive branch could be taking a toll on the Biden administration. At risk are President Joe Biden’s plans to improve the economy, fight the pandemic and implement the $1 trillion infrastructure law. Several acting leaders across the government are running into the end of their allotted terms, making the need to nominate qualified people to federal agencies all the more pressing for the White House. A fractured Congress with a razor-thin party divide is rendering the confirmation process tenuous. But the White House itself has not submitted nominations for many of the open positions.