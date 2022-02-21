China sanctions Raytheon, Lockheed over Taiwan deal

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China says it will sanction Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin, two U.S. defense contractors that previously faced sanctions, over arms sales to Taiwan. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin announced the sanctions at a daily press briefing Monday. He cited a newly passed Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, which took effect in 2021, but gave no details. The move was in response to a $100 million deal approved by the U.S. for maintenance of Taiwan’s missile defense systems by the two companies. The U.S. has no formal relations with Taiwan but is its main ally. It has increased weapons sales in recent years, angering China. U.S. law requires that the government ensure Taiwan can defend itself.