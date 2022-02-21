EU vows to help prevent the possible breakup of Bosnia

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says the bloc is ready to use all tools available to prevent the possible breakup up of ethnically divided Bosnia. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that “there is no place in Europe for a divided Bosnia.” The U.S. last month announced new sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik. He’s been advocating that the Serb-run part of Bosnia should break away and unite with neighboring Serbia. Dodik says he and Bosnian Serbs are being unfairly targeted by the U.S. and others. Many EU countries also want to hit Dodik with sanctions, but Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia are opposed. Borrell says the EU could also cut financial assistance.