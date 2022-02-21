Explosion at huge Louisiana refinery; 6 minor injuries

GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — A huge Louisiana oil refinery has been rocked by an explosion and fire; company officials say six people suffered minor injuries. Officials later gave the all-clear sign, but it was not immediately clear what caused Monday morning’s blast at the Marathon Petroleum Corp. plant in Garyville, between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Marathon says six contract workers were injured. An emailed statement says three were treated at the plant and three were treated and released at health care facility. The company says it is investigating the cause. The refinery along the Mississippi River is one of the nation’s largest.