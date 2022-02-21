Explosion at huge Louisiana refinery injures 5

GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — A huge Louisiana oil refinery has been rocked by an explosion and fire that injured five workers. Officials later gave the all-clear sign, but it was not immediately clear what caused Monday morning’s blast at the Marathon Petroleum Corp. plant in Garyville, between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Marathon says five contract workers were injured. An emailed statement says four were treated at the plant and the fifth was taken to a health care facility to be evaluated as a precaution. Louisiana State Police say authorities are investigating the cause. The refinery along the Mississippi River is one of the largest in the country.