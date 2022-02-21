German officials condemn climate protests at roads, port

BERLIN (AP) — German officials have condemned protests by climate activists who blocked roads including near the country’s biggest port. Members of the group Uprising of the Last Generation glued themselves to roads in Stuttgart, Freiburg and near the port of Hamburg on Monday to demand an end to food waste. The group argues that throwing away vast amounts of usable food contributes to hunger and climate change. Bavaria’s top state security official said such blockades weren’t covered by freedom of assembly. The head of Germany’s environmentalist Green Party expressed support for peaceful protests but said the blockades could undermine popular support for measures to tackle climate change. The blockades are reminiscent of the protests last year by the climate action group Insulate Britain.