Liz Weston: Painless — even fun — ways to learn about money

By Liz Weston of NerdWallet

Everywhere you look, somebody’s willing to give — or sell — you financial advice. In all likelihood, there’s a podcast, video or book that will provide you with some accurate information and/or informed opinions. There are also plenty that will steer you wrong — and following the wrong advice can wreck your finances. Here’s how to separate the hucksters from the experts on your favorite media platforms and a few recommendations of financial experts whose advice is worth considering.