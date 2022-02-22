EXPLAINER: What is the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?

By DAVID McHUGH

AP Business Writer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany has suspended the approval process for Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in response to Moscow’s recognition of separatist regions in Ukraine. The pipeline is finished but not running yet. It would double capacity to bring gas straight to Germany from Russia, a key goal of Russia’s state-owned gas giant Gazprom. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that Russia recognizing rebel-held areas in Ukraine is a “serious break of international law” and that it’s necessary to “send a clear signal to Moscow that such actions won’t remain without consequences.” U.S. officials have long objected to Nord Stream 2 and pushed it as a sanctions target, saying it increases Russian leverage over Europe.