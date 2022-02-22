Lawmakers give Putin permission to use force outside Russia

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Lawmakers gave Russian President Vladimir Putin permission to use military force outside the country on Tuesday. The move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an invasion was already underway there. Several European leaders said earlier in the day that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after Putin recognized their independence. But it was unclear how large the movements were. Ukraine and its Western allies have long said Russian troops are fighting in the region. Moscow denies those allegations. Members of the upper house voted unanimously to allow Putin to use military force outside Russia That formalizes a Russian military deployment to the rebel regions, where an eight-year conflict has killed nearly 14,000 people.