Putin asks for permission to use force outside Russia

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the country’s parliament on Tuesday for a permission to use military force outside the country. Putin’s letter to the upper house of parliament would formalize a Russian military deployment to rebel regions in eastern Ukraine. It comes a day after the Russian leader recognized their independence. It may also herald Putin’s intention to launch a broader attack on Ukraine. Western leaders earlier said Russian troops had moved into the country’s east. The U.S. called it an invasion. Lawmakers are expected to quickly rubber-stamp Putin’s request during a session Tuesday.