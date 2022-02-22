Russia pushes into Ukraine, West hits back with sanctions

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The 27 European Union member nations have unanimously agreed on an initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell says the package approved Tuesday “will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot.” Borrell says the sanctions will affect members of Russia’s lower house of parliament and other individuals involved in approving the deployment of Russian troops to separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine. He says the package will also affect Russia’s financing of policies linked to Ukraine by limiting access to EU financial markets.