Russia recognizes Ukraine-held areas as part of rebel areas

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says that its recognition of independence for areas in eastern Ukraine extends to territory currently held by Ukrainian forces. That announcement Tuesday further raises the stakes amid Western fears that a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine is imminent. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has recognized the rebel regions’ independence “in borders that existed when they proclaimed” their independence in 2014. Ukrainian forces later reclaimed control of large part of both regions during a nearly eight-year conflict that has killed over 14,000 people.