Standoff ends at Amsterdam Apple Store, hostage safe

By PETER DEJONG

Associated Press

AMSTERDAM (AP) — An hours-long hostage standoff at the Apple Store in Amsterdam has ended with police in a car driving into the hostage taker as he ran from the store. Police say his hostage is safe. Police added Tuesday night that the suspect was checked for explosives after being run down and that medical staff were attending to him. Authorities later said the man was not carrying explosives. The motive for the incident was not immediately clear. Local broadcaster AT5 suggested the standoff was the result of an attempted armed robbery. AT5 said witnesses reported hearing shots fired.