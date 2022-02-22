Stocks slide further amid Ukraine crisis; S&P in correction

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Tuesday after Russia sent forces into Ukraine’s eastern regions, escalating tensions. The benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1% to 4,304.76, and is now more than 10% below it’s all-time high set in January, what’s known as a “correction.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also lost more than 1%. Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of rebel-held regions of Ukraine, raising fears of an imminent full-scale invasion. The U.S. and European Union responded with sanctions. Technology shares also weighed on the broader market. Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.93%.