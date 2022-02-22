Ukraine-Russia: Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. Scholz told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday that his government was taking the measure in response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. The pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany has long been criticized by the United States and some European countries who argue that it increases Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies. Scholz said that the government had decided to “reassess” the certification of the pipeline in light of the latest developments.