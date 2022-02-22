Wall Street skid continues as Ukraine crisis escalates

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are continuing a three-day skid on Wall Street after Western powers fear Russia might use skirmishes in Ukraine’s eastern regions as a pretext for an attack on the democracy. Oil prices rose as much as 5% and stock prices dropped after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of rebel-held regions of Ukraine, raising fears that a full-scale invasion was near. The S&P 500 is down 0.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq are also falling. Home Depot shares slumped to a nearly 5-month low after it reported disappointing fourth-quarter results.