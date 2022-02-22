Wall Street slide continues as Ukraine crisis escalates

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday after Russia sent forces into Ukraine’s eastern regions, escalating tensions. The U.S., European Union and the U.K. responded with sanctions. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1% and the Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Oil prices rose 1.3%. Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of rebel-held regions of Ukraine, raising fears of an imminent full-scale invasion. Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending fell broadly. Technology shares are also weighing on the broader market. Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.95%.