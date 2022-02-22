West hits back with sanctions for Russia’s Ukraine actions

By RAF CASERT, AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. and all 27 European Union member nations are ordering initial penalties targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden announced sanctions of Russian financial institutions and oligarchs on Tuesday for what he called “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.” And EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said a package approved by member nations would affect members of Russia’s lower house of parliament and other individuals involved in approving the deployment of Russian troops to separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine. Germany announced it would halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia — a massive, lucrative deal long sought by Moscow.