1 killed, 2 wounded as police clash with Haitian workers

By EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Men wearing Haiti police uniforms have fired into a group of people and killed a journalist at a protest by Haitian factory workers who are demanding higher wages than those the prime minister announced earlier this week. Associated Press journalists observed the men fire from a car with police license plates, wounding at least three people, including two journalists. A police spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment and the condition of the wounded wasn’t immediately clear. Earlier, police fired tear gas as protesters threw rocks and used trucks to block a main road near the international airport.