EU sanctions hit Russian officials, companies, lawmakers

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union sanctions against Russia have taken effect. They target senior government officials, companies and hundreds of lawmakers who voted in favor of recognizing the independence of separatist parts of southeast Ukraine. Wednesday’s sanctions will freeze the assets of those listed and a ban on them traveling in the 27-nation EU. They are the first in a series of retaliatory measures designed to be ramped up should Russian President Vladimir Putin launch a full-scale attack or push troops deeper into Ukraine. The EU’s top diplomat says the sanctions “will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot.” But the deputy chairman of Russia’s State Duma says “we don’t give a damn about these sanctions.”