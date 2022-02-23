Ex-official: Space station ‘largely isolated’ from tensions

By ALEX SANZ

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The former head of the National Space Council tells The Associated Press that tensions over eastern Ukraine should not have a significant impact on the International Space Station or U.S.-Russia cooperation in space. Scott Pace served as executive secretary of the space council under President Donald Trump and is now the director of the Space Policy Institute at George Washington University. Pace says the space station “has been largely isolated” from political events. Four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut are currently on the space station.