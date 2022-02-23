Global stocks, Wall St rebound from Ukraine jitters

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks have rebounded from jitters over Western sanctions imposed on Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s authorization to send soldiers into eastern Ukraine. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul rose. Oil prices edged higher on concern about possible disruption to Russian supplies. Global stock prices sank after Washington, Britain and the 27-nation European Union responded to Putin’s announcement by imposing sanctions on Russian banks, officials and business leaders. Shares already had given up some of their gains due to uncertainty about the impact of plans by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to withdraw ultra-low interest rates and other economic stimulus.