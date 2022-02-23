Stock correction deepens amid simmering Ukraine crisis

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wavered between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as the crisis in Ukraine remains tense. The S&P fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%. Technology stocks gained ground and helped temper losses elsewhere in the market. Investors continued to take cues from developments in Ukraine, where Russia has started evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, as fears mount that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be about to order an invasion. Oil prices rose 1.8%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury rose.