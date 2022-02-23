Wall St. points toward higher open, global markets rebound

NEW YORK (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rebounded Wednesday from jitters over Western sanctions on Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s authorization to send soldiers into eastern Ukraine. In New York, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.8% and the same for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7%. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices dipped slightly following increases stoked by unease about possible disruption to Russian supplies. Wheat prices rose on concern about supplies from Russia and Ukraine being disrupted.