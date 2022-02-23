Wall Street opening higher as market stages partial recovery

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index slumped into a “correction,” or 10% below its record high. The S&P is up 0.8% at the open, the Nasdaq is up 0.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.7%. Investors continued to take cues from developments in Ukraine, where Russia has started evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, as fears mount that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be about to order an invasion. Oil prices eased and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose. Department store owner TJX Cos. slumped to a more than 12-month low on weak fourth-quarter results.