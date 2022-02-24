Asia shares rise after US rebound amid sanctions on Ukraine

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are higher after U.S. stocks recovered toward the end of a wild trading day, as the world slapped sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Benchmarks rose in Japan, South Korea, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai in morning trading. Japan announced additional sanctions on Russia, including freezing the assets of Russian groups, banks and individuals and suspending exports of semiconductors. Prices for oil and other commodities rose sharply, raising inflation fears. Despite uncertainty about the Ukraine, as well as worries about COVID-19, the turnaround on Wall Street seemed to buoy Asian shares.