COVID-19 vaccine sales push Moderna to $12B profit in 2021

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought in nearly $7 billion in the final quarter of 2021, and the drugmaker says it has signed purchase agreements for another $19 billion in sales this year. The vaccine maker’s COVID-19 shots, which are now available in more than 70 countries, totaled $17.7 billion in sales last year, their first full year on the market. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only product the drugmaker has on the market. Late last month, U.S. regulators gave full approval to the vaccine, which is now being marketed under the name Spikevax.