EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions package ever against Russia

By RAF CASERT and FOSTER KLUG

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is planning the “strongest, the harshest package” of sanctions it has ever considered at an emergency summit as the Russian military attacked Ukraine. World leaders reacted with outrage Thursday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “the target is the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order, and we will hold President (Vladimir) Putin accountable for that.” “We will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval,” she said. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called it the “strongest, the harshest package” ever considered.