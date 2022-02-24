European Union agrees to hit Russia with sanctions

By RAF CASERT and SAM PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have agreed to impose sanctions against Russia that will have “massive and severe consequences.” During an emergency summit Thursday to condemn the invasion of Ukraine, the 27 member countries’ leaders approved punitive measures against Russia’s financial, energy and transport sectors and restrictions on exports and financing. They also added more Russian individuals to its earlier sanctions list. The sanctions must still be legally approved and published before they become effective. The EU leaders say they also want to draw up sanctions against Belarus because of its close links to Russia.