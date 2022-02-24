Judge OKs Boeing settlement with investors over 737 Max

DALLAS (AP) — A judge has approved a settlement of a lawsuit in which Boeing investors accused company directors of failing to properly oversee safety issues around the 737 Max. Under the settlement, insurers for several current and former Boeing directors will pay $237.5 million. The money will go to Boeing because investors sued on the company’s behalf — that’s called a derivative lawsuit. It’s another example of litigation that sprang from the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max jets. In all, 346 people died in the 2018 and 2019 crashes, and all Max jets were grounded worldwide for nearly two years.