World expresses outrage, plans stronger Russia sanctions

By RAF CASERT and FOSTER KLUG

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — World leaders express a raw outrage shrouded by an impotence to immediately come to the aid of Ukraine to avoid a major war in Europe. They condemn Russia’s attack on its neighbor as the European Union and others promised unprecedented sanctions to hit the Kremlin. NATO has moved to beef up its Eastern flank facing Russia and plans a virtual leaders’ summit for Friday after President Vladimir Putin warned any interference would “lead to consequences you have never seen in history.” EU and NATO member Lithuania declared a state of emergency.