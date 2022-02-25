European human rights organization suspends Russia

By RAF CASERT and FOSTER KLUG

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Council of Europe has suspended Russia from the continent’s human rights organization because of its invasion of Ukraine. The 47-nation council announced Friday that Russia was suspended with “immediate effect” from the organization’s Committee of Ministers and parliamentary assembly “as a result of the Russian Federation’s armed attack on Ukraine.” The Strasbourg-based organization, which was founded in 1949, said Russia remains a member and continues to be bound by the relevant human rights conventions.